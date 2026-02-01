Gold, silver crash 9% in special Sunday session: Check rates

Gold and silver lose big gains made earlier this year

This sharp correction wiped out much of the big gains gold and silver made earlier this year—gold is down ₹31,617-₹49,891 per 10gm from its highs, and silver has lost about ₹1,28,000-₹1,29,000 per kg.

Still, both metals are up overall for the year.

If you're tracking investments or thinking about buying jewelry or coins soon, these swings could impact your plans.