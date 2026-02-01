Gold, silver crash 9% in special Sunday session: Check rates
Gold and silver saw a sudden 9% crash on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during a special Sunday session.
Gold futures for April 2026 dropped by ₹13,700 per 10gm before bouncing back a bit, while silver futures for March fell over ₹26,000 per kg.
Gold and silver lose big gains made earlier this year
This sharp correction wiped out much of the big gains gold and silver made earlier this year—gold is down ₹31,617-₹49,891 per 10gm from its highs, and silver has lost about ₹1,28,000-₹1,29,000 per kg.
Still, both metals are up overall for the year.
If you're tracking investments or thinking about buying jewelry or coins soon, these swings could impact your plans.
What caused the metals' massive fall?
Several things triggered this slide: investors cashing in profits after a wild rally, a stronger US dollar, global economic jitters, and news that President Donald Trump picked inflation hawk Kevin Warsh as Fed chair.
This is actually the biggest one-day fall for silver since 1980!
Now all eyes are on Budget 2026 for possible changes to import duties that could shake things up again.