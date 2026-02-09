Gold, silver ETFs bounce back 12% on Monday
Gold and silver ETFs made a strong comeback on Monday, rising as much as 12% after last week's steep losses.
The Axis Silver ETF led the surge, while major funds like iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) had experienced sharp drops.
Silver's edge over gold
Silver ETFs have been outperforming gold for a while—delivering a 62% internal rate of return compared to gold's 42%.
Even with recent ups and downs, investor interest is high: last week alone, $2.44 billion flowed into SLV and $2.01 billion into precious metals ETFs.
What's next for precious metals?
Market volatility is driving these moves, with silver prices dropping over 30% from their peak before bouncing back.
Analysts say support levels are $4,555 per ounce for gold and $65 for silver.
A boost in US consumer sentiment has helped too, but all eyes are now on this week's jobs report and inflation data to see what happens next.