Gold, silver ETFs bounce back 12% on Monday

Silver ETFs have been outperforming gold for a while—delivering a 62% internal rate of return compared to gold's 42%. Even with recent ups and downs, investor interest is high: last week alone, $2.44 billion flowed into SLV and $2.01 billion into precious metals ETFs.

What's next for precious metals?

Market volatility is driving these moves, with silver prices dropping over 30% from their peak before bouncing back.

Analysts say support levels are $4,555 per ounce for gold and $65 for silver.

A boost in US consumer sentiment has helped too, but all eyes are now on this week's jobs report and inflation data to see what happens next.