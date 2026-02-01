Gold, silver prices crash 9% on MCX: What's happening
Gold and silver prices took a sharp dip on the MCX this week—gold futures dropped 9% (down ₹13,711 to ₹1,38,634 per 10g) and silver fell by the same percentage (losing ₹26,273 to ₹2,65,652/kg).
Both partially recovered but it was still a big surprise for investors.
$5 trillion loss in market value
Even after huge gains in the past two years—gold up 150%, silver up 326%—the combined market value of both metals just lost $5 trillion.
This comes as a shock since gold and silver were seen as safe bets against inflation, and silver had extra support from electric vehicle demand.
What experts say
Experts say profit booking after record highs played a role (gold hit ₹1.93 lakh/10g; silver reached ₹4.2 lakh/kg).
Plus, ETFs dropped as much as 16%, MCX shares hit lower circuit limits, and global factors kicked in—a stronger US dollar after Trump's Fed chair pick and new CME margin rules for silver starting February 2.
If you're thinking of investing now, experts suggest staggered buying instead of going all-in.