Gold, silver prices crash globally: Check rates
Gold and silver prices dropped sharply on Thursday, with gold falling to $4,878.10 per ounce and silver sliding nearly 15% to $77.25.
The US dollar's recent strength and wild swings in the stock market are shaking things up.
Gold dipped to ₹1.6 lakh per 10gm
If you're into investing or just curious about where your money goes, this is a reminder that even "safe" assets like gold can get bumpy.
In India, gold dipped 3% to ₹1.6 lakh per 10gm, while silver crashed 10%.
So if you're thinking of buying or holding precious metals, it's worth knowing how quickly things can change.
Why are gold, silver crashing?
A big reason for the fall: US Fed Governor Lisa Cook said more interest rate cuts aren't likely anytime soon because of inflation worries.
Her comments coincided with a stronger dollar—and when the dollar rises, gold and silver usually fall.
Still, experts think gold might find support around $4,650-$4,680 per ounce for now, with long-term hopes staying above $6k if you're playing the long game.