Gold, silver prices crash globally: Check rates

Gold dipped to ₹1.6 lakh per 10gm

If you're into investing or just curious about where your money goes, this is a reminder that even "safe" assets like gold can get bumpy.

In India, gold dipped 3% to ₹1.6 lakh per 10gm, while silver crashed 10%.

So if you're thinking of buying or holding precious metals, it's worth knowing how quickly things can change.