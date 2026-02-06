Gold, silver prices fall sharply: What's the future?

Sheth sees short-term volatility in silver

Chirag Sheth from Metals Focus points to market tightness for silver, saying silver held in New York vaults is not being released for fear that US president Donald Trump "may put some sudden tariff on silver consuming countries."

Still, gold's long-term outlook seems solid thanks to steady central bank buying and strong investor interest.

Harshad Ajmera of JJ Gold House noticed more people snapping up gold as prices dipped—a classic move when markets feel unpredictable.