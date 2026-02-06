Gold, silver prices fall sharply: What's the future?
Silver just had its sharpest drop this year, sliding ₹30,000 per kg to ₹2,52,232 after a short-lived rally.
Gold wasn't spared either—it fell by ₹3,000 per 10gm to ₹1.53 lakh as investors rushed to cash in on recent gains.
Experts think silver will settle between $74-$91 an ounce and gold around $4550-$5100 an ounce soon.
Sheth sees short-term volatility in silver
Chirag Sheth from Metals Focus points to market tightness for silver, saying silver held in New York vaults is not being released for fear that US president Donald Trump "may put some sudden tariff on silver consuming countries."
Still, gold's long-term outlook seems solid thanks to steady central bank buying and strong investor interest.
Harshad Ajmera of JJ Gold House noticed more people snapping up gold as prices dipped—a classic move when markets feel unpredictable.