Gold, silver prices see wild swings: What's the outlook
Business
Gold and silver have been on a wild ride in early 2026, with both hitting all-time highs before dipping again.
Gold crossed $5,600 an ounce on Comex before sliding to around $4,900, while silver jumped to $121.8 before settling at $85.25.
India's markets followed the trend—MCX Gold peaked near ₹1.93 lakh and MCX Silver soared past ₹4.2 lakh before cooling off a bit.
Analyst expects more volatility in coming weeks
A Chennai-based analyst expects more ups and downs over the next few weeks, with Comex gold prices likely swinging between $4,400-$5,650 and Comex silver between $75-$110.
Indian prices should mirror these moves too, so if you're tracking precious metals or thinking about investing, keep an eye out—volatility isn't going anywhere just yet!