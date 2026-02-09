Gold, silver prices see wild swings: What's the outlook Business Feb 09, 2026

Gold and silver have been on a wild ride in early 2026, with both hitting all-time highs before dipping again.

Gold crossed $5,600 an ounce on Comex before sliding to around $4,900, while silver jumped to $121.8 before settling at $85.25.

India's markets followed the trend—MCX Gold peaked near ₹1.93 lakh and MCX Silver soared past ₹4.2 lakh before cooling off a bit.