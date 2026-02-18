Gold, silver prices today: Metals slip amid quiet trading
Business
Gold and silver prices have slipped, with gold at $4,901 per ounce and silver down over 1% to $72.30.
This drop comes as major Asian markets like China and Hong Kong are closed for the Lunar New Year, making trading quieter than usual.
Factors affecting metal prices
Both metals are still far below their all-time highs, and a stronger US dollar is adding extra pressure by making them pricier for global buyers.
Investors are waiting on clues from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes about future interest rates.
Meanwhile, ongoing US-Iran talks and global uncertainties could shake things up again soon—so expect some ups and downs ahead.