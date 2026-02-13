Gold, silver prices today: Rates fall again

If you're watching the markets—or just curious about investing—these dips are catching attention. Prices bounced back after a sharp fall as bargain hunters jumped in. Experts say central banks buying gold since 2022 and possible US rate cuts are keeping these metals pretty resilient. So, for anyone thinking about diversifying their investments, these price drops could be worth a closer look.

Emkay Wealth advises to buy on dips

Stronger-than-expected US job data has made traders rethink how soon US interest rates might fall, which boosted the dollar and led some investors to cash out after recent rallies.

Earlier this week, MCX gold futures even dropped over 4%.

Emkay Wealth suggests playing it smart: "gradually ideally during phases of price correction rather than after sharp rallies," especially with all this volatility around.