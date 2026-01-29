Gold was the big winner in 2025's wild markets, says Economic Survey
Business
Gold had a blockbuster year in 2025, jumping about 65% as global uncertainty pushed people toward safer bets.
The Economic Survey 2026 points out that after the US announced new tariffs early last year, investors rushed to gold—driving prices from $2,607 to $4,315 per ounce.
Stocks struggled but things calmed down later
While gold shined, global stock markets had a rough time thanks to all the volatility and risk. Corporate bonds also took a hit as investors got cautious.
Things finally started settling when the US rolled back some policies—credit conditions improved and markets steadied—but gold stayed popular with all the ongoing economic jitters.