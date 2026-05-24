Goldman Sachs: Hedge funds pour record into AI and semiconductors
Hedge funds poured huge amounts of money into AI and semiconductor companies like NVIDIA, Micron, and Intel in the second quarter of 2026, according to a new Goldman Sachs report.
Altogether, the report analyzed holdings of 1,059 hedge funds, with record investments aimed at powering the AI boom.
Info tech longs up 62%
These funds also boosted stakes in data centers and optical networking while pulling back from non-tech sectors.
Semiconductors alone now make up 10% of typical hedge fund portfolios, a new high.
The payoff? The most popular hedge fund long positions within Info Tech brought in a massive 62% return this year, helping equity long-short hedge funds notch an average gain of 7%.
But with most money concentrated in just a handful of big tech stocks and short interest hitting its highest since 2011, there's some cautious optimism mixed in with the excitement.