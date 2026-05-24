Goldman Sachs: Hedge funds pour record into AI and semiconductors

Info tech longs up 62%

These funds also boosted stakes in data centers and optical networking while pulling back from non-tech sectors.

Semiconductors alone now make up 10% of typical hedge fund portfolios, a new high.

The payoff? The most popular hedge fund long positions within Info Tech brought in a massive 62% return this year, helping equity long-short hedge funds notch an average gain of 7%.

But with most money concentrated in just a handful of big tech stocks and short interest hitting its highest since 2011, there's some cautious optimism mixed in with the excitement.