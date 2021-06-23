Google is now accepting submissions for 2021 Material Design Awards

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:28 am

On June 21, Google began welcoming submissions for its annual contest that rewards ingenious use of the Material Design system across four categories. In the 2021 Material Design Awards, Google is seeking the best implementations of a dark theme, large screen, and motion (just three categories this year). Submissions are being accepted until October 1 and the winners will be announced in December.

What is sought

Google is accepting self-nominations for seventh installment of the awards

The search giant introduced the Material Design Awards (MDAs) in 2015 hosted by Google Design. In its seventh installment, the awards are looking for "products that use Material Design to deliver more dynamic, personal experiences through motion, Large-screen design experiences, and expressive implementations of Dark Theme." For now, only self-nominations by creators of eligible products are being accepted.

Any product launched or updated since September 2020 is eligible

Epsy's award-winning user interface

Google's form where one can nominate their product explains that any product that uses Material Design and has been launched or updated between September 2020 and October 2021 is eligible for the award. Last year's awards were presented to interior design firm Moooi.com for Material Theming, seizure management app Epsy for Material Motion, and travel booking platform Kayak for its Dark Theme implementation.

Prizes and resources

Google will promote the winners on its social media channels

What's up for grabs, you ask? Google will promote the winners on its podcast and/or Material Design YouTube channel, and present them a trophy "with an approximate retail value of $4,000 each." To help and inspire the contestants, Google has provided definitions, new Material Design resources, implementation guidelines, and associated reading material in its blog post announcing the Material Design Awards 2021.

Details

Google is looking for the all-important brand image and experience

For the Material Motion award, this year Google is looking for products that "come to life through elegant animations" that make the "complex feel simple," all while expressing the style and brand image effortlessly. The 2021 Dark Theme award would go to a product that's both beautiful and legible, day and night, and that applies color to craft a harmonious brand experience, Google explained.

Announcements

Material Design winners should be announced after December 15

With larger displays becoming more commonplace in the domestic appliance market, Google's corresponding Material Design Award this year is looking for products whose user interfaces "embody adaptability—from layouts and components—across device types and screen sizes," and stay true to their unique identity, personality, and functionality. A list of winners will be made available after December 15, 2021, and before June 15, 2022.