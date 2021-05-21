Home / News / Business News / Google announces plans to open its first-ever physical retail store
Google announces plans to open its first-ever physical retail store

Google announced its first-ever brick-and-mortar store

Shortly after e-commerce giant Amazon announced plans to open its high-tech salon in the UK, Google has said that it will set up its first-ever physical retail outlet for Google-branded devices in Chelsea, New York. Called the Google Store, the idea is to help customers experience products and services before they make a purchase. The store will open sometime in the summer of 2021.

Shop and collect

Google Store will allow customers to experience products before purchasing

In a recent blog post, the search giant explained that at the Google Store, customers can experience and purchase Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit products, and Pixelbooks among others. The company will also host an online storefront (GoogleStore.com) so users can shop online and pick up their orders in-store. Google also has good reason to choose New York for this pilot project.

The store will be a part of Google's Chelsea campus

Explaining its choice of location, Google said that the store will be a part of the company's Chelsea campus. Over 11,000 of its employees work at the campus. The company said, "Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city."

Experts would be on hand to assist with troubleshooting, installation

Speaking of commitment, Google explained customers would be able to interact with experts to get the most out of their device, troubleshoot an issue, fix a cracked Pixel screen, or seek help for installations. The announcement emphasized that Google would uphold the health and safety of its employees and customers amid the pandemic. The search giant will mandate masks, hand sanitization, and social distancing.

Pilot project could be a precursor to opening stores globally

Although the company hasn't yet confirmed the opening date, it seems Google finally understood the reason why Apple runs physical stores and franchises around the world. We believe this could be a pilot project to gauge public reaction in a familiar environment before Google Stores open worldwide. However, brick-and-mortar retail sales have plummeted amid the pandemic and a lot depends on Google's project execution.

