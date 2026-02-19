Google, India announce $15B investment at ongoing AI summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway in New Delhi, wrapping up on February 20. With over 250,000 visitors expected, the event brings together global leaders and tech giants like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft to talk about how AI can support everyone's well-being.

AI for economic development & social good Discussions are organized into Seven Chakras working groups—think Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe & Trusted AI, Science, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Democratizing AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development & Social Good.

Over 100 countries are joining in to shape how AI gets used in real life.

Google and India GPU cluster boost Google revealed new America-India Connect fiber-optic routes and a partnership with Reliance Jio for cloud clusters.

They're also participating in a 50 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan to provide power to AI-focused data centers, and have announced a broader $15 billion investment in India.

Meanwhile, India announced it will boost its GPU cluster by 20,000 units to help startups access affordable computing power.