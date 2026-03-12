Google invests $1 million in Animaj, an AI kids' video startup
Google just invested $1 million in Animaj, a company making AI-powered videos for kids.
Announced on March 6, 2026, as part of Google's AI Futures Fund, this deal gives Animaj early access to Veo video models prior to their public release and special insights from DeepMind.
Animaj's tools and approach
Animaj takes well-loved characters like Pocoyo and turns them into global hits.
Their smart tools, like Sketch-to-Pose (which speeds up animation from 14 hours to just six) and Motion-to-Motion Transfer, help them create fresh content fast on YouTube.
Impressive viewership and previous funding rounds
With 22 billion YouTube views and 242 million unique monthly viewers, Animaj has substantial global reach in children's content.
They've also scored major funding before: €100 million from Left Lane Capital and $85 million from HarbourView Equity Partners.