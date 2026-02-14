Government approves ₹10,000cr fund to boost Indian startups

The plan is to back SEBI-registered funds that promise to double the money into actual startups. The main aim? Fill funding gaps for early-stage founders and support smaller homegrown VCs—helping more ideas scale nationwide and encouraging innovation across different sectors.

The first version of this fund was launched in 2016; recognized Indian startups grew from fewer than 500 in 2016 to over 200,000 by 2026.

By building on that momentum, Fund of Funds 2.0 hopes to keep India's startup scene buzzing and make it easier for young founders to launch something big.