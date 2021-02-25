Government releases rules for social media, OTT platforms; details here

For Level III, the content will be regulated by an inter-departmental government committee appointed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The committee will have representatives from the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home, I&B, Law, IT, and Women and Child Development.
Actions under these rules include the removal of content, issuance of an apology, giving a warning, changing the rating of the content, etc. However, the final decision rests with the inter-ministerial government body at Level III. This has raised concerns about censorship.