Government sets up committees to merge PFC, REC
The government is moving ahead with merging Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd—two big players in funding India's power sector.
Two committees have been set up: one will handle the nuts and bolts like combining teams, salaries, tech, and studying and making proposals on approvals and monitoring progress on approval by regulatory authorities; the other will review these plans before anything's final.
Why this merger matters
This merger would create India's largest power-sector financier, managing a massive ₹11.5 trillion loan book.
That means more muscle to fund everything from traditional energy projects to newer green tech like hydrogen and carbon capture.
Plus, since the new entity stays a government company, it could enjoy benefits such as lower borrowing costs—which could help ease financing pressures for energy projects.