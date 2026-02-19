Government sets up committees to merge PFC, REC Business Feb 19, 2026

The government is moving ahead with merging Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd—two big players in funding India's power sector.

Two committees have been set up: one will handle the nuts and bolts like combining teams, salaries, tech, and studying and making proposals on approvals and monitoring progress on approval by regulatory authorities; the other will review these plans before anything's final.