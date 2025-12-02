Government wants Sanchar Saathi app on all new phones—Privacy worries follow
The Indian government now wants every new smartphone to come with the Sanchar Saathi app, which helps track stolen phones and fight cyber fraud.
But this move has sparked privacy concerns, with people worried about possible overreach.
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tried to reassure everyone, saying the app is totally optional and you can uninstall it if you want.
Apple might push back; Android makers have more options
Apple could resist adding the app since it may interfere with how iPhones work, while Android brands have a bit more flexibility.
The order also came without asking phone makers or users first, raising questions about how this might affect travelers—especially since some features link your SIM to your device.
Wakefit's IPO details
On a different note, Wakefit just announced its IPO price band at ₹185-195 per share.
The offer opens December 8-10 and aims to raise funds for expanding stores and boosting marketing across India.