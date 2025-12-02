Government wants Sanchar Saathi app on all new phones—Privacy worries follow Business Dec 02, 2025

The Indian government now wants every new smartphone to come with the Sanchar Saathi app, which helps track stolen phones and fight cyber fraud.

But this move has sparked privacy concerns, with people worried about possible overreach.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tried to reassure everyone, saying the app is totally optional and you can uninstall it if you want.