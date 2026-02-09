Groww's market share soars as rivals stagnate
Business
Groww just pulled off a big win in January 2026, adding 3.53 lakh new demat accounts—more than the entire industry's net growth of 3.02 lakh for the month, according to NSE data.
Analysis of the numbers
Groww's total active accounts rose to 1.25 crore, boosting its market share to nearly 28%.
Meanwhile, competitors like Zerodha and Angel One saw little to no growth, with some even losing clients.
ICICI Securities managed a small gain, but Upstox and others slipped further.
The numbers show Groww is connecting with new investors while others are struggling to keep up.