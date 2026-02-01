GST collections touch ₹1.93 lakh crore in January
Business
India's GST collections reached ₹1.93 lakh crore in January 2026, up 6.2% from last year.
Domestic revenue climbed by nearly 5%, and import taxes saw an even bigger jump of over 10%.
Net revenue for the month also grew by about 8%.
States show mixed results
From April to January this financial year, total GST collected hit ₹18.4 lakh crore—an 8% boost compared to last year.
But not all states are seeing equal gains: Haryana led with a huge 27% growth, while Maharashtra and Gujarat also did well.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh actually saw their collections drop, highlighting some big regional gaps as India aims for its ambitious tax targets.