GST collections touch ₹1.93 lakh crore in January

States show mixed results

From April to January this financial year, total GST collected hit ₹18.4 lakh crore—an 8% boost compared to last year.

But not all states are seeing equal gains: Haryana led with a huge 27% growth, while Maharashtra and Gujarat also did well.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh actually saw their collections drop, highlighting some big regional gaps as India aims for its ambitious tax targets.