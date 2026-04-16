Gucci teams with Google to launch AI smart glasses
Business
Gucci is teaming up with Google to launch AI-powered smart glasses, marking the potential entry of a major luxury brand into the AI eyewear scene.
Announced by Kering CEO Luca de Meo in Florence, this move puts Gucci in direct competition with brands like Ray-Ban smart glasses from EssilorLuxottica and Meta.
Gucci smart glasses expected in 2027
The smart glasses are expected to drop "Probably next year, 2027," as part of Gucci's push to refresh its image and grow its eyewear lineup.
De Meo says the goal is to boost revenue and keep Gucci relevant as global markets shift.
Details from Google's side are still under wraps, but this collaboration could shake up both fashion and tech worlds.