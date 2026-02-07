HBL Engineering's profit more than triples in Q3 FY26

It wasn't just standalone numbers—consolidated profit jumped 240% to ₹221 crore and revenue soared 94% to ₹874 crore. Earnings per share more than tripled too. Over the first nine months of FY26, HBL made ₹740 crore in profit—up 242% from before.

Interim dividend of ₹2 per share announced

Good news if you own shares: HBL announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, with February 13 as the record date.

One thing to note though—the profits and revenue actually dipped compared to the previous quarter's highs, so it's not all straight up.

Still, these results are pretty eye-catching for anyone following business growth stories.