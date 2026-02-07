HBL Engineering's profit more than triples in Q3 FY26
HBL Engineering just posted a huge win for Q3 FY26, with standalone profit shooting up over three times to ₹218 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also nearly doubled, hitting ₹864 crore.
Basically, the company's having a moment.
Consolidated numbers also show massive growth
It wasn't just standalone numbers—consolidated profit jumped 240% to ₹221 crore and revenue soared 94% to ₹874 crore. Earnings per share more than tripled too.
Over the first nine months of FY26, HBL made ₹740 crore in profit—up 242% from before.
Interim dividend of ₹2 per share announced
Good news if you own shares: HBL announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, with February 13 as the record date.
One thing to note though—the profits and revenue actually dipped compared to the previous quarter's highs, so it's not all straight up.
Still, these results are pretty eye-catching for anyone following business growth stories.