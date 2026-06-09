Heat waves cut productivity, pressure India's $39B apparel exports

Temperatures above 45C disrupt factory operations

Temperatures soared past 45 degrees Celsius this year (even hitting 48.2 degrees Celsius in Uttar Pradesh), causing more workers to call in sick, shipment delays, and quality problems on factory floors.

Only about one-third of global buyers even ask factories to monitor temperatures, so many risks go unchecked.

Researchers say that unless factories get better cooling systems and enforceable heat-management rules soon, India could lose billions.

Workers will keep bearing the brunt as climate change heats things up.