Higher customs duty pushes India's gold discount to nearly ₹462

India's gold demand may spur smuggling

With Prime Minister Modi asking people to hold off on buying gold and higher prices at play, demand has taken a hit.

Big jewelry chains are still getting by thanks to wedding season sales, but smaller shops are struggling with fewer buyers and shrinking profits.

The World Gold Council estimates that combined jewelry and bar-and-coin demand could fall by about 10% in 2026, or by 50-60 tons, versus 2025, possibly more smuggling as people look for cheaper ways to buy.