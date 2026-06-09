Himadri Speciality Chemicals stock surges 40% in 2026, hits ₹688
Business
Himadri Speciality Chemicals just smashed records: its stock soared 40% in 2026, while big names like Nifty 50 and Sensex actually dropped.
On Friday, it closed at an all-time high of ₹688 and has delivered a cool 46% return to investors in just six months, even with all the global uncertainty and tensions out there.
Profits jump 36% to ₹755cr
The company's profits jumped 36% last fiscal to ₹755 crore, with revenues also climbing.
Himadri isn't slowing down: it is aiming to double profits by FY28 by growing its electric vehicle battery materials and carbon black businesses.
With a new lithium iron phosphate plant coming online and rising investor confidence, experts say its bold moves are paying off.