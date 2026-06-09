Himadri Speciality Chemicals stock surges 40% in 2026, hits ₹688 Business Jun 09, 2026

Himadri Speciality Chemicals just smashed records: its stock soared 40% in 2026, while big names like Nifty 50 and Sensex actually dropped.

On Friday, it closed at an all-time high of ₹688 and has delivered a cool 46% return to investors in just six months, even with all the global uncertainty and tensions out there.