How new deposit insurance premium structure will impact your bank
Starting April 1, 2026, the RBI approved replacing the one-size-fits-all deposit insurance premium with a risk-based system to be implemented by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).
Instead of every bank paying the same, safer banks will pay less (8 paise per ₹100 deposit), while riskier ones pay more (up to 12 paise).
The idea? Reward good financial habits and push banks to stay healthy.
Banks sorted into 4 risk groups
Banks get sorted into four risk groups—A to D—based on things like how much bad debt they have and how well they're managed.
Regular commercial banks use one model; rural and cooperative banks use another.
There are even "vintage" discounts for long-standing, claim-free banks. But some small or struggling banks still pay the full rate.
Encouraging banks to be responsible
This move encourages your bank to be more responsible with your money—and could mean lower costs for better-run places.
Plus, the framework will be reviewed at least once every three years to keep things fair and up-to-date.