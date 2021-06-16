Home / News / Business News / How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal
How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal

Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 06:59 pm
How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal
You can instantly apply for a PAN using your Aadhaar number. How?

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an important alphanumeric identity issued by the Income Tax Department to all the taxpayers in India. It is needed for carrying out tax payments, entering certain financial contracts, and filing I-T returns. However, in case you do not have a PAN, don't fret. You can instantly apply for a PAN using your Aadhaar card details. Here's how.

Eligibility

Who can avail this facility?

This facility is available on the new Income Tax portal. According to the website, it can be availed if: You have never been allotted a PAN. Your active mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar number. Your complete date of birth is mentioned on your Aadhaar card. You are not a minor (less than 18 years old) on the date of application for PAN.

What is the procedure to get e-PAN instantly?

First off, log on to the new Income Tax filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in. Then click on "Our Services" at the bottom left corner of the page. Click on "Instant E-PAN" option. You will then be required to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Post that, check the box that reads "I confirm that" and click on "Continue" button.

Final steps to get e-PAN instantly

You are required to read all the terms and conditions carefully before proceeding. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar number. Enter that OTP. Check all the details carefully, enter your email ID, and click on the "Confirm" button. Your e-PAN will be sent to your email ID. You can download the PDF file from there.

