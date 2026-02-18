How to make AI work for everyone

Sessions tackled real issues like AI inequality, fair access for small businesses and informal workers, bias in algorithms, and expanding digital infrastructure. The main priorities? Education, healthcare, agriculture, faster justice systems, financial literacy, unorganized workers, and gig workers, plus more support for entrepreneurs.

The Delhi Declaration

The event wrapped up with the launch of the Delhi Declaration—a roadmap pushing for "equity by design," smoother job transitions as tech evolves, better digital access for all, and clear standards for responsible AI.

This will be presented at India's upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026—so if you care about tech being fairer in India's future workplace, this is one to watch.