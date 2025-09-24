Next Article
HSBC sees Sensex at 96,000 by end-2026
Business
HSBC thinks the BSE Sensex might reach an impressive 96,000 points by the end of next year—even with global tensions and trade wars in play.
While foreign investors have pulled $15 billion from Indian stocks since the beginning of the year, local investor confidence remains strong.
Upgrading Indian equities
HSBC just upgraded Indian equities to "overweight," pointing to stable valuations and supportive government policies.
US tariffs barely dent Indian companies (less than 4% of sales for top firms), and HSBC expects earnings growth of around 8-9% in 2025.
They say steady wages and more private investment will be key for long-term gains.