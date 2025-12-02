IBJA steps in to regulate digital gold, aims for safer investing
Digital gold—buying tiny amounts of gold online—has been a bit of a wild west, with no official watchdog.
After Sebi said it doesn't cover digital gold, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has created its own Self-Regulatory Division (SRD) to fill the gap and protect buyers.
Why does this matter?
With no rules so far, investors risked buying digital gold that might not be backed by real metal or faced confusing prices.
Now, IBJA's new framework will register providers, require regular audits of actual gold reserves, and launch a public transparency portal.
If companies don't play fair, penalties kick in from April 2026.
This move is all about making digital gold safer and more trustworthy for everyone thinking about investing—even if you're just starting out.