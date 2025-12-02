IBJA steps in to regulate digital gold, aims for safer investing

Why does this matter?

With no rules so far, investors risked buying digital gold that might not be backed by real metal or faced confusing prices.

Now, IBJA's new framework will register providers, require regular audits of actual gold reserves, and launch a public transparency portal.

If companies don't play fair, penalties kick in from April 2026.

This move is all about making digital gold safer and more trustworthy for everyone thinking about investing—even if you're just starting out.