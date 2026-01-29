ICEA wants lower import duties to boost local electronics
Business
The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is asking the government to cut import duties on parts for phones, wearables, and display assemblies in the upcoming 2026-27 Budget.
They also want updates to warehouse rules (MOOWR) to make manufacturing smoother.
Why should you care?
ICEA says high taxes on wearables and components are raising costs and hurting India's push to become a global electronics manufacturing hub by making local production less attractive than importing finished products.
Their proposed changes—like reducing duties and tweaking export rules—aim to help Indian factories compete globally, aiming to lower cost distortions and improve competitiveness.