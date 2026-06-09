ICICI Bank becomes 2nd-biggest Nifty 50 stock pushing Reliance Industries Business Jun 09, 2026

ICICI Bank just moved up to become the second-biggest stock in the Nifty 50 index, pushing Reliance Industries (RIL) down a spot.

Even though RIL is still India's most valuable company, its lower number of shares available for trading means it now has less influence on the index than ICICI Bank.