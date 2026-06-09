ICICI Bank becomes 2nd-biggest Nifty 50 stock pushing Reliance Industries
Business
ICICI Bank just moved up to become the second-biggest stock in the Nifty 50 index, pushing Reliance Industries (RIL) down a spot.
Even though RIL is still India's most valuable company, its lower number of shares available for trading means it now has less influence on the index than ICICI Bank.
HDFC Bank leads Nifty 50 weighting
HDFC Bank continues to lead the pack with the highest weight at 10.56%.
Other big names making up the Nifty 50 mix include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys, showing how different sectors are all part of what shapes India's main stock market index.