IEA proposes record oil reserve release to cool prices
Business
The International Energy Agency (IEA) just proposed a record-breaking release of 300 million to 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, hoping to cool off soaring oil prices.
Global markets have been rattled by Middle East conflicts and fears that oil shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz could be blocked.
What does this mean for you?
With crude prices spiking, the IEA's move is meant to keep fuel affordable and avoid an energy crisis that could hit everything from travel costs to your monthly bills.
Germany and Austria are already on board, and other countries are set to decide soon, so this could shape what you pay at the pump in the coming weeks.