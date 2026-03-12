If oil stays above $100, India could face economic crunch
If crude oil prices sustain at or above $100 a barrel in FY27 (the 2026-27 financial year), India's government might have to spend a lot more, about ₹3.6 lakh crore extra each year, just to manage excise cuts and LPG subsidies.
Elara Securities points out that ongoing tensions in the Middle East are making things trickier for India's finances.
Report warns of rising costs and potential economic challenges
With expensive oil sticking around, India's current account deficit could double to 2% of GDP and the rupee might slip further against the dollar.
Each extra month of pricey oil could add another ₹30,000 crore in costs, mainly to help out fuel companies.
The report also warns that all this pressure could mean less tax collected and possibly less money for things like infrastructure.
In short: stable oil prices really matter for keeping India's economy on track.