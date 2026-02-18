IIT Madras to set up AI innovation center in Dubai
Business
IIT Madras Global Research Foundation announced plans to establish the UAE's first Applied Artificial Intelligence Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity during WORLDEF Dubai 2026 ( Feb 12-14).
The event brought together over 16,000 people from 80+ countries, all focused on the future of digital commerce.
Center will boost tech ties between India and UAE
This center is set to put Dubai on the map for real-world AI breakthroughs.
Startups across the Gulf can get support and access new markets in hot areas like smart cities, energy, logistics, and construction.
It also tightens tech ties between India and the UAE and highlights Dubai CommerCity as a digital trade hotspot.