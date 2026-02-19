IMF urges China to shift focus from exports to domestic consumption

IMF's recommendations for China

China's economy grew 5% last year, with growth boosted by robust exports and fiscal stimulus, but the IMF thinks relying so much on selling stuff overseas could hurt global trade and isn't great for long-term stability.

With growth expected to slow to 4.5% in 2026 amid the prolonged effects of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, the IMF suggests things like better social safety nets and property support to help Chinese consumers spend more—moves that could benefit not just China, but economies around the world too.