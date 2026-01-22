In April-December 2025, India's exports to China rose 36.7% year-on-year to $14.25 billion
In April-December 2025, India's exports to China rose 36.7% year-on-year to $14.25 billion (about $3.8 billion higher than the same period in 2024).
The big winners? Oil meals, seafood, telecom gear, and spices found more takers in the Chinese market.
Why should you care?
For April-December 2025, total bilateral trade was about $110.2 billion—even with US tariffs still in play—which shows how strong those economic ties are getting.
But there's a catch: the trade gap is growing
China's exports to India were $95.95 billion during April-December 2025, up from $84.57 billion a year earlier (~13.6% YoY).
India's trade deficit with China widened to $81.7 billion in the nine-month period (April-December 2025).
Most of what India sends is raw stuff, while it buys high-tech goods from China—highlighting why many say India needs to ramp up its own manufacturing game if it wants things to balance out long term.