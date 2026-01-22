In April-December 2025, India's exports to China rose 36.7% year-on-year to $14.25 billion

For April-December 2025, total bilateral trade was about $110.2 billion—even with US tariffs still in play—which shows how strong those economic ties are getting.

But there's a catch: the trade gap is growing

China's exports to India were $95.95 billion during April-December 2025, up from $84.57 billion a year earlier (~13.6% YoY).

India's trade deficit with China widened to $81.7 billion in the nine-month period (April-December 2025).

Most of what India sends is raw stuff, while it buys high-tech goods from China—highlighting why many say India needs to ramp up its own manufacturing game if it wants things to balance out long term.