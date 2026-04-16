India and Russia hold roundtable to boost steel cooperation
Business
India and Russia just sat down for a roundtable to figure out how they can work better together in the steel sector.
Top officials from both sides talked about teaming up on raw materials, new technology, and making equipment, basically, finding smarter ways to keep the steel supply strong.
India and Russia explore joint research
The vibe at the meeting was friendly and forward-looking, with both countries exploring more research opportunities.
Officials said this is all about building on their longstanding partnership, tackling global supply chain issues together, and further strengthening cooperation in the steel sector.