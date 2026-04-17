India keeps buying Russian oil, LPG despite US waiver ending

Indian refiners secure 800,000 tons LPG

India's been busy mixing up where it gets its fuel. Recently, Indian refiners secured 800,000 tons of LPG from Russia, Australia, and the US and they're eyeing even more Russian supplies.

India's cut its crude oil dependence on West Asia from 60% to just 30%, with Russian imports by state-run refineries jumping by 148%.

Right now, India buys crude oil from 41 countries and LPG from 16, plus it's looking at new deals (like maybe Angola) to keep its options open and boost energy security.