India's craft beer market could hit almost $1B by FY27

Premium beers drive India beer growth

Craft and premium beers make up less than 3% of all beer sold, but now fuel nearly half the market's growth, expanding over 20% each year, way faster than regular lagers.

Over 60% of urban Generation Z prefer premium or flavored beers, showing a clear shift in taste.

Major players like United Breweries and AB InBev are jumping in too, hoping to ride this wave of changing preferences.

As Ishan Varshnei from Latambarcem Brewers puts it, "What we're seeing is not just growth in beer, but a shift in how people are drinking,"