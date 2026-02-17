India AI Impact Summit: Day 2 focuses on health, startups
Day two of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi brought together 600 startups, 300+ exhibitors, and a massive crowd—all focused on how AI can drive progress for people and the planet.
The five-day event is packed with innovations and big names from tech.
Union minister to launch 2 major health AI projects
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is expected to launch two major health AI projects—SAHI for smarter healthcare strategies, and BODH, a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform to enable evaluation of AI models using diverse real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets.
Tech giants like TCS (with its Tata AI Sakhi project for rural women), HCLTech, Google, and OpenAI were among those present. Plus, India announced a $1.1 billion fund to boost local startups.