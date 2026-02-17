India AI Impact Summit: Day 2 focuses on health, startups

Union minister to launch 2 major health AI projects

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is expected to launch two major health AI projects—SAHI for smarter healthcare strategies, and BODH, a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform to enable evaluation of AI models using diverse real-world health data without sharing underlying datasets.

Tech giants like TCS (with its Tata AI Sakhi project for rural women), HCLTech, Google, and OpenAI were among those present. Plus, India announced a $1.1 billion fund to boost local startups.