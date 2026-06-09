India allows airlines lock fuel prices up to 3 years Business Jun 09, 2026

The Indian government just rolled out a new plan letting airlines lock in aviation fuel prices for up to three years.

Since fuel costs make up a big chunk of what you pay for flights (about 40% to 60%), this move is all about keeping ticket prices from jumping around every time global oil prices change.

Airlines that join the scheme will pay ₹115 per liter for fuel, while those sticking with market-linked prices will pay around ₹142 per liter.