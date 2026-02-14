India among Airbnb's fastest-growing markets as bookings soar

Airbnb just dropped its Q4 2025 numbers, and India's travel scene is on fire. Bookings from India shot up by 50% compared to the same quarter a year earlier (Q4 2024), with first-timers jumping in by over 60%. This puts India among Airbnb's fastest-growing markets worldwide.

Tech tweaks helped boost bookings Airbnb made booking easier—think simpler pricing, a smoother checkout, and options like Reserve Now, Pay Later.

These tweaks cut down hassles and got more people booking through the app (up 20%, twice the global average).

Most bookings now happen right from mobile phones.

Outbound trips from India fuel growth India's surge helped boost Airbnb's growth across Asia Pacific too.

Outbound trips from India were a major driver, and places like Brazil and Japan also saw strong numbers.