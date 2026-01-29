India and EU just signed a massive free trade deal
India and the European Union have wrapped up a huge free trade agreement, covering two billion people across both regions.
As of January 29, 2026, negotiations are ongoing and the FTA is being prepared for legal scrubbing and presentation to EU bodies;
the deal is being called the "mother of all deals" by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while PM Modi says it's India's biggest FTA ever.
Why should you care?
This agreement will slash tariffs on almost all goods traded between India and the EU—think cars, machinery, chemicals, and more.
Indian farmers, small businesses, manufacturers, and service providers are set to get easier access to Europe's $6 trillion market.
The FTA could mean more jobs in the EU and boost manufacturing and services.
If all goes as planned with approvals, it kicks in by 2027—opening up opportunities for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises.