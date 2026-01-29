India and EU just signed a massive free trade deal

Why should you care?

This agreement will slash tariffs on almost all goods traded between India and the EU—think cars, machinery, chemicals, and more.

Indian farmers, small businesses, manufacturers, and service providers are set to get easier access to Europe's $6 trillion market.

The FTA could mean more jobs in the EU and boost manufacturing and services.

If all goes as planned with approvals, it kicks in by 2027—opening up opportunities for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises.