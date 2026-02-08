India and US strike major trade deal

What does the deal entail?

India has expressed its intention to buy $500 billion worth of US goods over five years, including things like energy, aircraft parts, GPUs for data centers, and precious metals.

In return, India gets zero-duty access for gems, diamonds, pharmaceuticals, tea, coffee, fruits, smartphones and more in the US market.

The deal also opens limited access for some US farm products in India (like tree nuts and wine), while protecting sensitive sectors like dairy and rice.

Plus, both sides are working on fixing non-tariff barriers—so expect even bigger changes ahead for tech and medical devices.

This could mean more jobs and better prices for both countries down the line.