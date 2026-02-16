India can make AI accessible to Global South: BCG's Madaan

Madaan on AI skilling, digital skills

BCG isn't just talking—they're leading sessions on AI skilling and sharing research on how national AI strategies impact everything from healthcare to finance.

India stands out globally for its readiness and talent in AI. But Madaan also flagged a challenge: with an average age of just 29, India's young workforce is a big advantage only if they get the right digital skills.

He said AI is making the form factor easier, noting that you can now talk in different languages and voice formats, and flagged the need to improve digital adoption and STEM basics.