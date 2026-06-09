India D2C brands pulled in nearly $757 million over 18 months
India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands just pulled in nearly $757 million in the past 18 months, with wellness, beauty, and fashion leading the way.
Big names like The Whole Truth, Kapiva, SNITCH, Purple Style Labs, Foxtale, and RENEE Cosmetics are at the forefront.
Investors are now more interested in brands that keep customers coming back and actually make money, not just those chasing new users.
Gen Z's focus on authenticity and community is also shaping what gets funded.
Investors favor retention and profitability
Wellness brands saw major wins: The Whole Truth raised nearly $66 million and Kapiva got over $60 million. Even hygiene-focused Pee Safe brought in about $32 million.
In beauty, ingredient-driven labels like RENEE Cosmetics and Foxtale each secured nearly $30 million each as buyers look for transparency and real results.
Investors want to see a clear path to profitability. The bottom line: trust, retention, and sustainable growth are now more important than flashy marketing.