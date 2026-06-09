India D2C brands pulled in nearly $757 million over 18 months Business Jun 09, 2026

India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands just pulled in nearly $757 million in the past 18 months, with wellness, beauty, and fashion leading the way.

Big names like The Whole Truth, Kapiva, SNITCH, Purple Style Labs, Foxtale, and RENEE Cosmetics are at the forefront.

Investors are now more interested in brands that keep customers coming back and actually make money, not just those chasing new users.

Gen Z's focus on authenticity and community is also shaping what gets funded.