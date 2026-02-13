India diversifies oil sources, reduces Russian crude imports
India has dialed down its Russian crude oil imports to 1.215 million barrels per day in January 2026—a big drop from last year's numbers.
Even so, Russia still tops the charts as India's main supplier.
But here's the twist: India is spreading out its bets, buying more oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Nigeria.
Angola especially saw a massive jump in sales to India.
Why this matters
This shift isn't random—India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements from around 41 countries and wants to keep things steady despite global drama and shipping headaches.
By mixing up where it gets oil from (even adding Colombia as a new source), India is playing it smart to avoid getting caught off guard by sudden price spikes or supply hiccups.
For anyone curious about how global politics hits your gas tank or energy bills—this is one of those behind-the-scenes moves that keeps things running smoothly.