India diversifies oil sources, reduces Russian crude imports

Why this matters

This shift isn't random—India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements from around 41 countries and wants to keep things steady despite global drama and shipping headaches.

By mixing up where it gets oil from (even adding Colombia as a new source), India is playing it smart to avoid getting caught off guard by sudden price spikes or supply hiccups.

For anyone curious about how global politics hits your gas tank or energy bills—this is one of those behind-the-scenes moves that keeps things running smoothly.