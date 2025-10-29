India, EU finish negotiating 10 out of 20 FTA chapters

Next negotiation round to take place in India

This FTA could reshape how India and the EU do business together—trade between them reached $137.5 billion in 2024/25.

If signed, it could potentially mean more jobs, increased investment, and opportunities for technology cooperation and greener growth for both sides.

The next negotiation round is set for India later this year as both teams work through tough topics like carbon taxes on Indian steel and protections for India's auto industry.

Leaders are aiming to wrap things up by December-end.