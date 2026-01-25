India-EU FTA aims to soften blow of lost trade perks
Business
India and the EU are close to signing a big free trade agreement (FTA); no announcement date is given in the source.
The talks have focused on goods trade.
Why does it matter?
Losing GSP benefits means higher tariffs for Indian products—especially clothes—making them less competitive in Europe.
Apparel exporters now face a 12% duty instead of 9.6%, which hurts their edge over countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.
AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said the new FTA would secure zero-duty market access for apparel products from the date of entry into force, helping labor-intensive sectors, MSMEs, and women-intensive manufacturing stay afloat (no timeline given in the source for when the FTA would take effect).